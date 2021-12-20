Covid-19: Omicron cases in NI increase by 1,068
There are now 2,349 confirmed cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Northern Ireland, the UK Security Agency has said.
The figure, released on Monday, is an increase of 1,068 cases since Sunday.
A total of 2,148 total cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The executive is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the current restrictions in place and decide next steps.
However, a leading virologist has said people need to decide "what they're willing to risk" in certain situations.
"I think we've seen a lot of that recently with people deciding to stay safe before Christmas so they don't have to isolate, instead of going to the pre-Christmas parties and events," Dr Lindsay Broadbent told BBC News NI.
"I think those kind of decisions, along with things like regular lateral flow testing, will help to keep families safe this Christmas."
While Omicron cases rise, other seasonal viruses like colds and flu are continuing to circulate.
GP Dr Frances O'Hagan urged people to get a PCR test "if you have any symptoms related to Covid".
"When you ring the doctor...the doctor will ask you to get a PCR test," said Dr O'Hagan.
"Go ahead and do it, you don't have to wait for us to ask."
Dr O'Hagan said Omicron cases were doubling "about every two days".
She added that testing was "so, so important to try and calm the spread".
The executive is considering a range of restrictions - from doing nothing, to imposing lockdown.
In reality, it's likely to be something in between, including restricting the number of households mixing and imposing an early closure on hospitality.
Considering that Covid numbers in hospitals are falling, as too are the numbers of those dying from the virus, at present Northern Ireland is in a much better place.
But the challenge now facing the executive is assessing the health warnings from the medical experts and deciding what, when, and if, they need to move.
In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government needs to "reserve the possibility" of bringing in new Covid rules as cases of the Omicron variant there surge ahead of Christmas.
Pub owner Fergal Shannon said businesses "need to know today" if new restrictions are going to be announced in Northern Ireland.
"We might not be open, by the way they're talking, by the end of the week," said Mr Shannon.
"Telling us on Wednesday or Thursday is no good, we need deliveries in and try and get staff sorted and everything now."
He added: "The uncertainty is getting us."
As of Monday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past seven days in Northern Ireland was 14,632.
There were 276 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Monday, down from 312 on Friday, when figures were last updated.