Covid-19: NI health unions predict 'worst winter ever'
- Published
Northern Ireland's health service is facing its "worst winter ever" as the Omicron variant continues to spread, the sector's trade unions have said.
The 11 bodies have issued a joint message of solidarity to their members.
By Monday, there were 2,349 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.
The letter states that ensuring staff wellbeing is a priority as "we enter what is likely to be the toughest period on record".
"This is going to be one of the hardest periods we have ever faced," the message said.
"We know many of you are already exhausted and these next weeks will be a huge challenge."
Signatories include the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Surgeons, as well as the British Medical Association Northern Ireland and the Royal College of GPs.
It lauded the accelerated vaccination and booster programme as "crucial given the speed at which Omicron is spreading".
"The pressure on staff over the next few weeks will be immense," it said.
"Reducing the number of people infected by Omicron will minimise the number of hospitalisations and take the strain off our health and social care services, especially our emergency departments.
"Every extra booster dose administered will not only protect you and your family, it will help ensure your health service can stay open to meet the needs of all adults and children."
The executive is due to discuss any further restrictions that might be necessary to slow the spread of the Omicron variant at a meeting on Wednesday.
Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride has previously said that the variant is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland in January.
A mass vaccination centre is being opened at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast on Tuesday as the rollout of Covid-19 boosters accelerates.
The large-scale facility will offer walk-in slots and pre-booked appointments for booster jabs.
First and second doses will also be offered.
The Department of Health said it was being opened to deal with the "expected surge" from the Omicron variant.
The list of Health Trust vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites at these links.
More details of vaccinating pharmacies are available here: