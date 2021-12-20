Lorry driver in court over £1.25m drugs seizure at Larne Port
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A lorry driver has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port.
Donald Moore, from Forthriver Road in Belfast, appeared by videolink at Coleraine Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena.
The 59-year-old is charged with possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.
He is also charged with possession of a criminal property and an offensive weapon in a public place
A detective said cocaine, ketamine and cannabis were discovered during a search of a lorry on Friday night.
'Never been in trouble with police before'
The officer told the court the drugs "took up the full bunk space" in the vehicle that had arrived on a sailing from Cairnryan in Scotland.
The court was also told that a baton and £4,600 in cash was subsequently seized.
Police opposed bail due to the "significant" amount of drugs seized and concerns the defendant may commit other offences.
However, a defence lawyer said his client has "never been in trouble with police before in his life".
Bail was granted with the accused due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on 13 January.