Taggart Homes: Construction firm fined over worker's fall
- Published
A County Londonderry construction firm has been fined £20,000 after a worker suffered serious injuries in a fall.
The bricklayer fell from scaffolding and through a stairwell opening while working on a house on a building site in Derry in June 2019.
Taggart Homes Limavady Limited admitted two health and safety offences at Coleraine Crown Court.
The court heard no protective measures were in place to prevent workers falling.
"Employers, including principal contractors, have a legal responsibility to ensure work is properly planned, managed and monitored," Kiara Blackburn from the NI Health and Safety Executive said.