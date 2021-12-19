Bangor: Car crash causes 'considerable damage' to house
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car crashed into a house in Bangor, County Down, on Sunday morning, causing "considerable damage".
Before crashing into the house, the car had collided with a traffic light in the Bloomfield Road South area, police said.
Officers responded to reports of the incident at about 07:55 GMT.
The two men travelling in the car made off on foot following the second crash, according to police.
Insp Barry Edgar of the PSNI said the traffic light was removed from its position and "dragged some distance".
"Thankfully, the house was not occupied and no one was injured," he added.
Insp Edgar appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dash cam footage of the incident, to contact police.