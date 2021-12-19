Covid-19: NI records two more deaths, 1,798 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,952.
Another 1,798 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday, down from 2,075 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,768.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday, there were 312 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 309 on Thursday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 32 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,349,001 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835 as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,124 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, up down from 7,333 on Saturday.
On Sunday, there were 436 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 410 on Saturday.
Of those patients, 107 are being treated in intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 7,463,321 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 16 December.
A total of 3,642,871 people have had their first dose and 3,583,818 have had their second dose, while 236,632 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,462,167 booster jabs had been administered as of 16 December.
