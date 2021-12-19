Covid-19: Omicron to hit Northern Ireland 'like a tonne of bricks'
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 will hit Northern Ireland "like a tonne of bricks", Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has warned.
She said there could be up to 30,000 new cases a day in Northern Ireland under "worst case scenario" modelling.
The Sinn Féin minister added the next few weeks could be the worst and most challenging period of the pandemic.
Ms O'Neill said Stormont needed more money in order to support businesses through any potential new restrictions.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Ms O'Neill said ministers were working "around the clock" with public health officials to work out what measures need to be introduced and when.
She said the timing would be crucial and added that further information from health officials is expected on Monday which will help ministers understand the potential impact of Omicron on Northern Ireland's hospitals.
However, Ms O'Neill said she expected the volume of cases to be "overwhelming".
"So in terms of what we know, we know that this is going to hit us like a tonne of bricks," she said.
"We know that by the end of the year, this will be the dominant strain [variant] of Covid.
"We know that we will peak in the middle of January, we know that it's going to spread very rapidly, but what we don't yet know is the impact in terms of our hospital situation."
On Friday, ministers were warned there could be 11,000 Omicron variant cases each day by the end of December in a worst-case scenario.
Ms O'Neill and other ministers are meeting on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday informally, ahead of a planned executive meeting on Wednesday, when they are expected to announce details of how they plan to curb the spread of the variant.
However, the deputy first minister said action could be announced earlier than Wednesday if necessary.
She restated public health officials' advice that a "significant intervention" would be needed to mitigate against the spread of Omicron.
But she said the nature, the timing and the duration of that intervention was yet to be decided by ministers.
'You cannot do this without money'
Ms O'Neill added that "everything is on the table" in terms of the actions that might be required.
But she said there was "a danger of moving too early", in terms of imposing further Covid-19 restrictions.
"The public health officials' advice is to wait. We're very much being led by the health and scientific advice," said Ms O'Neill.
In terms of financial support for businesses which may face further disruption to their trade, the deputy first minister said she was meeting Treasury staff later on Sunday to make the case for more funding.
"We need money in order to support interventions because health [officials] are telling us that the booster programme in itself isn't enough," she said.
"We need to be able to support businesses if we have to intervene. You cannot do this without money."