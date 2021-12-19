Rodney Drive: Man shot dead in west Belfast was Mark Hall
- Published
The man who was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast has been named as Mark Hall.
Mr Hall, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds but he was later pronounced dead.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Police said there was no reason to believe there was a link between the killing and another suspected murder which happened in north Belfast on Saturday.