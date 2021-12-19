BBC News

Rodney Drive: Man shot dead in west Belfast was Mark Hall

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
Police set up a cordon at the scene of Saturday's murder in Rodney Drive, west Belfast

The man who was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast has been named as Mark Hall.

He was shot at Rodney Drive in the St James's area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Hall, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds but he was later pronounced dead.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
Police remained at the scene of the shooting on Saturday night

Police said there was no reason to believe there was a link between the killing and another suspected murder which happened in north Belfast on Saturday.

