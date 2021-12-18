Covid-19: NI records five more deaths, 2,075 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,950.
Another 2,075 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 1,887 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,768.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday there were 312 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 309 on Thursday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 32 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,337,740 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835 as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,628 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 4,141 on Thursday.
On Friday there were 420 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 443 on Thursday.
There were 105 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 108 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,459,458 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 16 December.
A total of 3,641,424 people have had their first dose and 3,581,411 have had their second dose, while 236,623 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,402,866 booster jabs had been administered as of 16 December.
