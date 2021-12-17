Covid-19: NI records three more deaths, 1,887 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,945.
Another 1,887 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 2,237 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,768.
On Friday, there were 312 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 309 on Thursday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 32 on Thursday.
Last updated 17 December at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,318,364 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,390,570 were first doses, 1,288,937 were second doses and 18,386 were third doses.
A total of 620,971 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 17 December at 14: 30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835, as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,141 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 4,235 cases on Wednesday.
There are 443 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 470 on Wednesday.
There are 108 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up three from Wednesday.
The total number of Omicron cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing in Ireland to date has been revised down to 39 confirmed cases.
Last updated 16 December at 19:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,456,705 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland up to 15 December.
A total of 3,640,201 people have had their first dose and 3,579,905 have had their second dose, while 236,599 single dose vaccines have been delivered.
A total of 1,345,234 booster jabs had been administered up to 15 December.
Last updated 16 December at 19:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland