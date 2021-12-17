Brian Phelan: Daniel Carroll sentenced to 22 years for murder
- Published
A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to at least 22 years for the murder of Brian Phelan on the outskirts of Newry in July 2018.
Mr Phelan was stabbed three times in the neck and twice in the chest during an attack on a remote road near the village of Camlough.
At Newry Crown Court, the judge said it was a "vicious and murderous attack".
He said Daniel Carroll showed "a degree of callousness far beyond the comprehension of normal people".
Carroll, of Edward Street in Portadown but originally from Newry, was found guilty of Mr Phelan's murder in September.
During the trial, the court heard that on the day of his death, Mr Phelan had met Carroll before they both travelled to the Carrivekeeney Road with the intention of buying quad bikes.
But Carroll instead attacked Mr Phelan before fleeing the scene and leaving him to die.
'Went to heaven'
During his sentencing remarks, Judge Gordon Kerr QC told Carroll the "lack of humanity" he displayed towards his dying victim, showed "a degree of callousness far beyond the comprehension of normal people".
The judge read out a handwritten letter he had received from the victim's young daughter, outlining how Mr Phelan was a "kind and loving father."
"When I felt sad he always made me laugh and I felt safe when I was with my daddy, until that bold man took him away from me," she wrote.
"On that horrible day my mummy told me that daddy had went to heaven. She said that he was with the angels.
"I was just so confused and started crying."
Outside court, Amanda O'Riordan, Mr Phelan's former partner and mother to his two children, welcomed the sentence.
"I'm happy with the sentence he got but it's never going to bring Brian back," she said.
"My children are going to grow up without their father the rest of their lives.
"They are devastated children and ask for their father every day and why it happened... we'll never get over it."
'Rifle through his pockets'
Following the sentencing, the police said Carroll had robbed two young children of their father and his family of a son and brother.
"Daniel Carroll cruelly cut Brian Phelan's life short," PSNI Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said.
"Whilst Brian sat mortally wounded on the ground, Carroll callously proceeded to rifle through his pockets and steal money from him, before he left the scene.
"Whilst lying wounded Brian had to phone police himself to ask for help but unfortunately his life could not be saved and he died at the scene."
Det Supt Corrigan added that while the sentencing would not bring Mr Phelan back, he hoped it would bring some comfort to Mr Phelan's family.