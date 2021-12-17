Covid-19: Murphy calls for more money to deal with Omicron variant
Northern Ireland's finance minister has called on the UK government to provide more financial help to deal with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Conor Murphy said most of the recent allocation of £75m was not new money.
He warned that Stormont could not wait on more restrictions being imposed in England before getting extra money.
"We can't wait until we find out what's happening in England and then we may get some consequential money out of that," he said.
Mr Murphy said it was vital that the furlough scheme returns to support businesses who may be affected by any new Covid measures.
He said ending of the furlough scheme in September was ''premature''.
"We're setting our own plans for the variant here and we need to know upfront what resource we have to deal with that," he said.
On Thursday, ministers were warned that cases of the Omicron variant could reach 11,000 per day in Northern Ireland.
A document given to ministers stated action may be needed for a "reasonable chance" of keeping hospital inpatient numbers below 1,000.
Mr Murphy said ministers had a responsibility to ensure all scenarios being considered had the right resources in place.
"This doesn't mean we're taking any of these measures," he said.
"But it would irresponsible for us not to, given the evidence that's coming in terms of the transmissibility of this."
'Hit a brick wall'
Some businesses in Northern Ireland are facing fresh financial struggles due to Covid-19.
One pub in Belfast has been forced to close over the Christmas period after five staff members tested positive for the virus.
Pedro Donald, who owns the Sunflower Bar in the city centre, warned the hospitality sector was "about to go over a cliff" without further financial support.
"It pretty much wiped out our industry and we are getting no help for it," he said.
"It was a very difficult decision [to close the bar]... part of the reason is lack of staff.
"I need extra staff because of the regulations about the passport control at the door but I don't have the staff to open the doors."