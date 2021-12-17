Belfast Art Deco building to be restored in £100m tourism project
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Plans for a £100m tourism project in Belfast city centre have been unveiled.
The Belfast Stories development will include the restoration of the listed Art Deco former Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue.
It has been acquired by Belfast City Council for the project, along with the surrounding 4,000sq m site.
It will include a project to tell the stories of the people of Belfast, a cultural film centre and a rooftop urban park and is due to open in 2028.
The Belfast Region City Deal (BCRD) was signed earlier this week and this is Belfast's flagship project - one of seven tourism projects in the BCRD plan.
Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl described it as "an investment, not just in monetary terms, but in our people and the generations to come".
Telling the stories of the people of Belfast throughout the Troubles will undoubtedly be a challenge, but the lord mayor said she hoped it would also help with healing.
"I think it's a wonderful challenge, this city has an incredible backstory and it does because of the people who have their own unique stories," she said.
"Everyone's understanding of truth and what happened will be different and what's important will be different - this is going to be a living archive where all those stories will have recognition and be brought together.
"While it's important for individuals, I think there's also something healing about it as well."
Belfast City Council chief executive Suzanne Wylie said "the positive impact of delivering the Belfast Stories development will be felt for many years to come".
The new film centre will also provide important access to Northern Ireland Screen's digital film archive.
Northern Ireland Screen chief executive Richard Williams said there was "a wonderful opportunity to seek out and curate the stories of our city for a new audience, and ensure they are preserved for future generations".
"Today's stories are, after all, the stuff which legends are made of, and it's time that we celebrated Belfast for all its complexities and be proud of this city we call home."