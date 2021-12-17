Declan Harvey becomes new Newsline presenter
BBC News NI journalist Declan Harvey has been appointed as a new presenter on BBC Newsline.
He will join his BBC Radio Ulster Evening Extra co-presenter Tara Mills on the television team.
Mr Harvey, who was born in County Donegal, will also continue as a presenter on Evening Extra.
BBC NI's head of news Adam Smyth said Mr Harvey brought considerable experience to the role.
Mr Harvey will begin his new role early in the new year.
He will present BBC Newsline on the days Tara Mills presents Evening Extra and he will present Evening Extra on the days Tara Mills hosts BBC Newsline.
'Appointment viewing'
Mr Harvey began his broadcasting career in London, joining BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat programme in 2012, later becoming its politics reporter covering UK general elections, the 2016 US presidential race and the Brexit referendum.
He started work at BBC News NI as a senior reporter in 2017 and has co-presented Evening Extra since April 2020.
Both Mr Harvey and Tara Mills have also presented the 'Year 21' podcast, marking key events and themes around Northern Ireland's centenary year.
Mr Harvey described Newsline as "appointment viewing in Northern Ireland".
"2022 will no doubt bring surprises and challenges," he said.
"I'm excited to help tell those stories on TV as well as keeping up the great relationship we've built with listeners on Evening Extra over the last 18 months."
Mr Smyth described Declan as an excellent journalist and presenter who is already known to the audiences.