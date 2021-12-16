Dundrum: Man, 49 dies in three-car crash
- Published
A man has died following a three-vehicle collision in Dundrum, County Down.
James Smyth, 49, died at the scene of the crash which happened on the Belfast Road at about 00:20 GMT on Thursday.
Four others were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. A fifth person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
The Belfast Road remains closed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101.