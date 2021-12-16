Covid-19: NI records six more deaths, 2,237 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,942.
Another 2,237 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, up from 2,156 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Thursday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,548.
On Thursday, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 315 on Wednesday.
There were 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Wednesday.
Last updated 16 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,292,432 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,389,588 were first doses, 1,287,587 were second doses and 18,321 were third doses.
A total of 596,936 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 15 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835, as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,235 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from 3,887 cases on Tuesday.
There are 470 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 493 on Tuesday.
There are 105 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down four from Tuesday.
Twenty four additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 42 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.
Last updated 15 December at 17:40
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,454,343 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland up to 14 December.
A total of 3,639,198 people have had their first dose and 3,578,555 have had their second dose, while 236,590 single dose vaccines have been delivered.
A total of 1,291,320 booster jabs had been administered up to 14 December.
Last updated 15 December at 17:40
Source: Department of Health Ireland