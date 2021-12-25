'We try to make it joyful' - working on Christmas Day
While many of us are unwrapping presents, tucking into dinners and spending time with loved ones, there are healthcare workers spending Christmas Day on the front line.
The Christmas period can be the busiest time of year.
Staff often volunteer to work despite missing out on precious family time.
From delivering babies to caring for vulnerable adults, BBC News NI speaks to health workers about the pressures of working over the festive season.
Yvonne Ewart is a midwifery sister and ward manager at the Royal Jubilee maternity unit in Belfast.
She will spend Christmas Day welcoming mums and newborn babies to the post-natal ward and deciding which parents "can be sent home in time for their Christmas dinner".
Ms Ewart has "lost count" of the number of times she has worked on Christmas Day over the past 26 years.
"It's a normal day but we try to make it more joyful - there's that excitement and everyone is in a good mood on Christmas Day and it does overflow into work," she said.
Her shift begins at 07:45 GMT and she has volunteered to share her skills with the midwives doing newborn examinations.
"Christmas eve is a very busy day and we plan to get as many mums and babies home as we can but it's 24/7 and it never stops," she said.
"Some people will know they're coming in on Christmas eve, but for others who go into spontaneous labour, all their plans go out the window."
Under current Covid-19 restrictions, partners can be present in labour and up to three hours after birth, and one visit daily from two nominated persons.
Ms Ewart says the women can expect "a lovely Christmas dinner here from the kitchen staff".
"I don't mind giving up part of my Christmas Day - I'll be going to my in-laws and my niece will be there waiting for presents and dinner," she said.
'Hopefully I'll miss out on washing the pots'
Bronwyn Campbell, an emergency social worker for the Belfast Trust, plans to spend the morning with her three young children at home before her shift.
This will be her fourth year working on Christmas Day, starting at 15:30 GMT and finishing at 00:30 on 26 December.
"It's anybody's guess what we'll be doing with the emergency nature of the job - we respond to whatever lands on our desk," she said.
Emergency social workers are scattered across Northern Ireland, working with childcare emergencies, older people with learning or physical disabilities and members of the public who have been referred to them by hospitals or police outside of normal staffed hours, Ms Campbell said.
Ms Campbell said her duties can range from helping a family with child safety concerns to a vulnerable adult calling for help.
"Sometimes it's a case of a phone call and that reassurance or linking in with a GP or the hospital and going out to make a visit to make sure everything is OK."
Ms Campbell plans to have a much earlier dinner on Christmas Day to celebrate with her family, and while she will miss out on time with them, "everybody fully understands".
"I'll see them whenever Santa's been and then myself and my mum get dinners ready for others in our community who are without dinners, then there's 10 in our house for dinner," she said.
"Hopefully I'll miss out on washing the pots."
For adults in residential care, it's important to "give a sense of time and understanding of where we are in the calendar year", says team leader Natasha Young.
She cares for adults and young people with disabilities at Camphill Community Glencraig near Holywood, County Down.
The campus provides residential care, as well as day activities and a special needs school.
"Every day leading to Christmas we put a star on the wall to help them understand it's leading up to Christmas, then a large star so they understand it's Christmas Day," Ms Young said.
She starts her shift on Christmas morning by setting out presents for the residents and commencing with personal care followed by a special breakfast.
A morning service is held in the chapel where the residents sing carols followed by "presents, music, lots of lovely food, a nice dinner in each home and some come together and share meals", she said.
"Many residents have been in Glencraig for a long time so they are very familiar with routine and we try to keep it the same every year," she said.
"Quite a lot would go home and would spend time with families and the ones who can't travel we would do Facetimes."
'It means a lot'
Current Covid-19 regulations mean up to four people from no more than two households can visit care home residents, with a maximum of four such visits per week allowed.
"Most of our visits would be outside of the houses rather than indoors and it can be difficult for the residents to understand exactly why that's happening," she said.
"Everyone wants to be at home with their own family on Christmas day but we are dedicated and care endlessly for our residents here and have very strong relationships with them.
"A lot don't have good strong family networks so we are their extended family - it means a lot to be here with them and help them celebrate their special day."