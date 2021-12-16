Covid-19: Warning of post-Christmas intervention on Omicron
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
If the Omicron variant is as severe as Delta, "significant intervention would be required immediately after Christmas" to reduce health pressures, Stormont ministers have been told.
The executive will meet on Thursday for an update from health officials.
On Wednesday NI's chief medical officer said he was more concerned than at any time in the pandemic.
Action may be needed for a "reasonable chance" of keeping hospital inpatient numbers below 1,000, a paper said.
The document also states that it is likely a peak in case numbers will occur in the middle-third week of January, with hospital admissions peaking in late January/February.
The paper adds: "The extent of the hospital peak will depend on the severity of Omicron illness, but without further measures is likely to exceed numbers observed earlier in the epidemic, potentially by several fold."
Further data will emerge from experience in England and Scotland in the next fortnight, where community transmission is more advanced.
The paper received by ministers also says hospital admissions in Northern Ireland declined modestly in the last week, but occupancy remains at a "relatively high" level.
Intensive care units occupancy and deaths declined modestly in the past week, it adds.
It warns that Omicron will become dominant around the final week of December, potentially with "very large numbers of cases".