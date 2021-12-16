Covid-19: Warning of post-Christmas 'intervention' on Omicron
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
If the Covid-19 Omicron variant is as severe as the Delta, "significant intervention" would be needed after Christmas to ease health pressure, Stormont ministers have been told.
The executive is meeting for an update from health officials.
The chief medical officer has said he is more concerned than at any other time in the pandemic.
Action may be needed for a "reasonable chance" of keeping hospital inpatient numbers below 1,000, says a paper.
It says that the "significant intervention" would be needed "immediately after Christmas" to help the health service.
The document also states that it is likely that a peak in coronavirus case numbers will occur in the third week of January, with hospital admissions peaking in late January or February.
The paper adds: "The extent of the hospital peak will depend on the severity of Omicron illness but without further measures is likely to exceed numbers observed earlier in the epidemic, potentially by several fold."
Further data will emerge from experience in England and Scotland in the next fortnight, where community transmission of the variant is more advanced.
The paper received by ministers also says hospital admissions in Northern Ireland declined modestly in the past week but hospital occupancy remained at a "relatively high" level.
Intensive care units occupancy and deaths declined modestly in the past week, it adds.
It warns that Omicron will become dominant around the final week of December, potentially with "very large numbers of cases".
Earlier on Thursday an organisation representing the bar and restaurant sector said the industry was "in freefall" as a result of new Covid rules.
Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said factors including the spread of the Omicron variant and speculation about new restrictions had led to many people cancelling Christmas bookings.
He said the situation was "unsustainable" and he called on the Stormont executive to offer financial support.
At Thursday's meeting of the executive, ministers will be briefed on the spread of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.
They will also hear details of the plan to support the rapid roll-out of Covid-19 booster vaccinations.
Staffing cover for schools, which have been affected by a rise in coronavirus cases, is also expected to be discussed.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy will brief ministers on the latest UK government funding approved this week for the response to the pandemic.
However Stormont's Department of Finance has said that most of the £75m allocated to Northern Ireland from Westminster was not new money.