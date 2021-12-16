John Kyle: Belfast councillor leaves PUP over NI Protocol
Belfast councillor John Kyle has left the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP).
It comes just weeks after he said the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland - known as the protocol - presented "significant opportunities", a view not shared by his party.
Dr Kyle was the deputy leader of the PUP but will now sit as an independent unionist on Belfast City Council.
The 69-year-old said his decision followed "many months" of discussing "differing approaches" with the party.
"While we agree that the Northern Ireland Protocol has created major difficulties for Northern Ireland and has critically undermined the Good Friday Agreement, we respectfully but strongly differ on how best to address these problems," he said.
"My own view, shared by many other unionists, is that we need a twin track approach that seeks fundamental reform of the protocol while looking to exploit opportunities created by Northern Ireland's unique position."
The Belfast GP had served as a councillor for the party since 2007 and joined the party 21 years ago.
In a statement, the PUP said that "recent media appearances have shown how his personal opinions were differing from the party policy".
"We had hoped that John would stay within the party and carry on the work for his community as a member of the PUP," it said.
"Unfortunately that is not the case."
Three weeks ago, Dr Kyle told BBC News NI's The View programme that the Northern Ireland Protocol could have "significant opportunities" for the region if problems with it were addressed.
The PUP later said that he was offering a personal view that was "not the position of our party".
"For the avoidance of doubt, the protocol must go," it said at the time.
The protocol was agreed in 2019 as a way to help prevent checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It involves keeping Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods but that, in turn, creates a new trade border with Great Britain.
Some unionists have said that has undermined their place in the UK and some businesses have experienced difficulties.