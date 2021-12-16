Stormont: Abuse survivors 'let down' as Stormont meeting halted
- Published
A Stormont committee meeting discussing institutional childhood abuse was halted on Wednesday, after not enough MLAs attended.
The Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Abuse, Fiona Ryan, had been due to update members on her work.
However, with three MLAs in attendance, a quorum for the meeting could not be reached and it was postponed.
Ms Ryan said survivors' groups had told her the development had caused "deep hurt".
"If you had to sum this up, missed opportunity would be the term that you would apply," she told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.
"For many of them (victims) it's a reminder of how they've been treated their whole life.
"Their pain, their anguish, their experience going unacknowledged and being minimised."
Ms Ryan said that she acknowledged the apology issued by Executive Office committee chair and SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin.
"I think the fact that the committee has issued an apology and is, as I understand, looking actively to reconvene this meeting will go some way to actually ameliorating what happened yesterday," she added.
The development was described as "deeply disappointing" by the committee chair, SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin.
"It is a terrible and disrespectful way to treat victims and survivors," she said.
"Of all briefings, we did not need to add any insult or injury to victims and survivors of institutional childhood abuse, they have gone through enough.
"I'm totally gutted this has happened and I just want the victims and survivors to know on behalf of the committee that we are very, very sorry for what happened."
Plans were under way to see when the meeting could be reconvened at the earliest opportunity, Ms McLaughlin added.
The lack of progress at the meeting was described as "shameful" and "humiliating" for victims by the campaign group Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (SAVIA) on Twitter.
"Totally unacceptable behaviour from highly paid MLAs," the group tweeted.