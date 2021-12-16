Stormont: Abuse survivors 'let down' as Stormont meeting halted
- Published
An Executive Office Committee meeting discussing institutional childhood abuse was halted on Wednesday, after not enough MLAs attended.
The Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Abuse, Fiona Ryan, had been due to update members on her work.
However, with three MLAs in attendance, a quorum for the meeting could not be reached and it was postponed.
Ms Ryan said survivors' groups had told her the development had caused "deep hurt".
"I am saddened that this was the case given the important issues around HIA (historical institutional abuse) that were due to be discussed at this meeting," she said.
"On the same day that the First and deputy First Ministers announced a review of the HIA Redress Board is finally under way, this committee session was very timely.
"We are now five years on from the Hart Report and survivors of HIA have yet to receive an apology and some have expressed serious issues with the redress process.
"Once again, survivors are telling me that they feel let down and that their voices are not heard or acknowledged."
The development was described as "deeply disappointing" by the committee chair, SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin.
"I am embarrassed by what took place today - it should never have happened," she said.
"What kind of message does this send out to survivors, who have been often left feeling let down and abandoned during their quest for truth and justice?
"We were dealing with issues around an apology and redress at this meeting, which need to proceed with the utmost urgency."