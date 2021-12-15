Belfast city deal 'once-in-a-generation opportunity'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A £1bn city deal for the Belfast region is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity", Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl has said.
The deal was first announced in 2019 but its terms were formally signed off in Belfast on Wednesday.
Through the deal it is hoped up to 20,000 jobs will be created over the next 10 to 15 years.
The UK and Stormont governments have committed £350m each towards the agreement.
Six councils where projects are being proposed, and universities, are helping to contribute to the fund as well.
About 20 major projects are being proposed with a focus on innovation, tourism and infrastructure.
It is anticipated that work on the first projects could begin in April 2022.