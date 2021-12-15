PSNI's Hooded Men decision found to be unlawful
The Supreme Court in London has ruled that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture in the case of the Hooded Men.
The 14 men were held during internment in 1971.
The judges said the decision by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, made in 2014, was unlawful.
The court also said the men's treatment was "deplorable" and was "deliberate policy".
Darragh Mackin, solicitor for one of the hooded men, described the decision as "a landmark victory".
The hooded men have long called for a new, independent investigation into their treatment.
In 2019 NI's most senior judge said their treatment "would, if it occurred today, properly be characterised as torture".
