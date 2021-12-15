'Hooded Men': PSNI decision not to investigate ruled unlawful
The Supreme Court has ruled that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations that 14 men were tortured in Northern Ireland in 1971.
The men, known as the "Hooded Men", were interned without trial.
The judges said the decision by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, made in 2014, was unlawful.
The court also said the men's treatment was "deplorable" and was "deliberate policy".
Darragh Mackin, solicitor for one of the men, described the decision as "a landmark victory".
The "Hooded Men" have long called for a new, independent investigation into their treatment.
In 2014, the PSNI decided there was not enough evidence to warrant an investigation into the treatment of the internees in 1971.
In 2019, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan, Northern Ireland's most senior judge, said their treatment "would, if it occurred today, properly be characterised as torture".
Another of the three judges at the Court of Appeal in Belfast dissented with that conclusion. The court was ruling on an appeal by police against a ruling that detectives should revisit the decision to end their inquiry.
The Hooded Men say they were subjected to "deep interrogation" by the Army during their detention.
The men said they were forced to listen to constant loud static noise; deprived of sleep, food and water; forced to stand in a stress position and beaten if they fell.
They also said they were hooded and thrown from helicopters a short distance off the ground - having been told they were hundreds of feet in the air
