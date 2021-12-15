Ex-Presbyterian minister on probation over child pornography
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A former Presbyterian minister has avoided jail after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography.
Matthew Simpson, 59, from Fernisky Road, Antrim, admitted six charges relating to five indecent images of children found on his computer between October 2015 and May 2017.
At the time, he was minister of Orritor and Claggan in Cookstown.
He has been sentenced to two years probation.
The judge at Dungannon Crown Court in County Tyrone said Simpson's actions had provoked "a seismic fall from grace".
Simpson will also remain on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.
The court was told that police searched the manse where he was living on 1 June 2017 and seized a laptop computer.
Of the five indecent images of children that they discovered, one was Category A - the highest category of seriousness, and four were Category C.
During initial police questioning, Simpson replied "no comment" and later said he was unable to account for the images.
It was heard that Simpson adopted an online pseudonym when he engaged with another correspondent to request images of a young person.
A defence lawyer argued that the offending "was at the bottom of the ladder in terms of magnitude and gravity" and did not involve the hundreds or thousands of images that ordinarily appear in cases of this type.
The lawyer said Simpson's guilty plea was indicative of his remorse and his regret.
He described the defendant as "a man of hitherto impeccable character".
"There is now an indelible stain on that character and there is an inevitable cross for him to bear by reason of his own actions," he said.
While the case was limited to five separate images, Judge Brian Sherrard said "every such image is abusive and the possession and exchange of such material perpetuates the exploitation of vulnerable children".
The judge said Simpson's actions had provoked a seismic fall from grace and that there had been "an exceptionally high price to pay" in terms of his career and calling.
However, referring to child pornography, he added that the court's primary concern would "always be for the welfare of children who are caught up in this terrible cycle of abuse".