Man charged after tractor 'hit and run collisions' in County Armagh
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged after a tractor was involved in what police described as several "hit-and-run" collisions.
He is due to appear in court in Newry, County Down, charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Police said the tractor was stolen in County Monaghan on Tuesday morning.
It later ended up in Tivnacree Road in Derrynoose, County Armagh.
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.