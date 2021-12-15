Health staff 'kicked, spat at, hit and scratched'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Attacks against health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have risen sharply during the pandemic, available data suggests.
Workers have reported being bitten, spat at, hit, scratched, kicked, abused on social media and sexually assaulted.
Most of the 5,500 attacks recorded in the six months to March were physical, said a forum representing local health bodies and the Fire and Rescue Service.
It has called on politicians and the public to support their staff.
The abuse affected staff across the sector, and those targeted were often already exhausted and caring for people in difficult conditions, said the chairman of the Health and Social Care Chairs' Forum, Peter McNaney.
"This is beyond intolerable," he added.
A wide range of social factors were contributing to the problem and the courts, police and the voluntary community sector should be involved in the response, said Mr McNaney.
There were 2,500 physical assaults against Belfast Trust staff during the six-month period - a 21% increase on the previous year - he added.
In the Ambulance Service alone, more than 600 incidents of violence and aggression were recorded in the last year, he added.
GPs, pharmacy, dental and ophthalmology staff had all been affected, and some had resigned as a result, said Eileen Mullan, chairwoman of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.
"While we recognise the genuine frustration of those waiting too long for care, we call on the public to support our HSC staff, who are seeking to provide the best care possible in circumstances," she said.
When firefighters were intimidated or assaulted, response times were longer and people in vulnerable situations were put at risk, said Carmel McKinney, head of the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
The HSC Chairs' Forum has written to every Stormont assembly member calling for more support.
The forum comprises the heads of 18 health department and arms-length bodies, including the HSC trusts, the Public Health Agency, Health and Social Care Board and the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
It has also called on people to remember the importance of taking practical steps to help staff, including:
- Maintaining good hand hygiene
- Ensuring indoor spaces are well-ventilated
- Wearing a mask in crowded and indoor spaces