Bird flu: Poor biosecurity may affect compensation for culls
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Flock owners' levels of biosecurity may be considered when assessing compensation for culls due to bird flu, the agriculture minister has said.
Where there were "poor levels of biosecurity, then one has to question whether it's good use of public money", Edwin Poots said.
He was making a statement to the assembly on the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.
It is now the largest experienced across the UK and Ireland.
There are 48 outbreaks in commercial flocks in England, Scotland and Wales, four in Northern Ireland and five in the Republic of Ireland.
Culling at three of the four sites in Northern Ireland has been completed, the minister said, with the destruction of 22,000 ducks at a farm in Coagh yet to be completed.
Mr Poots said in addition, cases have been confirmed in 10 wild birds across Northern Ireland - at the Waterworks in Belfast, Belfast Lough, Monlough Lough near Carryduff, Hillsborough in County Down and at the Lough Shore in Portadown, County Armagh.
While this strain of bird flu is generally fatal to birds and poses a severe threat to poultry, there is little risk to human health.
The minister said the detection of bird flu in a flock would cause a loss, although because the strain is a notifiable disease, there was compensation for birds culled.
There is no compensation for the loss of trade or business.
"Therefore, it is incumbent upon flock owners to ensure they take all of those biosecurity measures, because if they get this disease it will cause a loss, a financial loss to them," Mr Poots said.
"We will pick up the pieces in terms of the culling and compensation for the birds, but it will still be a financial consideration for each person.
"And one of the things we may possibly be looking at is the levels of biosecurity because where people have poor levels of biosecurity then one has to question whether it's a good use of public money.
"But where people have high levels of biosecurity and still get this, then certainly we want to fully compensate those individuals."