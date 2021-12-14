Teenagers held after tractor 'hit-and-run collisions' in Monaghan and Armagh
Three teenagers have been arrested in County Armagh, after a tractor was involved in what police described as several "hit-and-run" collisions.
Officers said just after 03:30 GMT on Tuesday there were reports a tractor was stolen in County Monaghan.
They believe the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Tivnacree Road in Derrynoose.
Officers arrested two men aged 18 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy.
Police said the three were arrested "on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving".