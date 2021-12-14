Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,581 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,932.
Another 1,581 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,431 on Monday.
11,772 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the past seven days, down from 12,568 the previous week.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Tuesday, there were 326 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 309 on Monday.
There were 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 32 on Monday.
Last updated 14 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,238,116 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of that total, 1,387,504 were first doses, 1,285,556 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
546,856 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 14 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,788 as of 13 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,688 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 4,667 cases on Sunday.
There are 518 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up 14 from Sunday.
There are 108 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Sunday.
Last updated 13 December at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,450,166 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,637,553 people have had their first dose and 3,576,049 have had their second dose.
A total of 1,209,243 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 12 December at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland