Coronavirus: Belfast vaccination centre 'extremely busy'
By Grainne Connolly
BBC News NI
- Published
The Belfast Health Trust has warned people visiting its Covid-19 vaccination centre to expect long waiting times due to high demand.
The trust said the Royal Victoria Hospital was "extremely busy" and urged people to wrap up warm.
Queues have been forming at a number of vaccination centres and pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland.
It follows the announcement those aged 30 and above could receive their jab at walk-in facilities.
It comes amid fears of a sharp increase in cases from the new Omicron variant.
A series of vaccine clinics opened across Northern Ireland in November to help meet demand for booster doses.
Health Minister Robin Swann has said medical students and Army doctors may be drafted in to deliver booster jabs.
'Up to your knees'
Mr Swann has been defending the decision by the executive to introduce vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.
He spoke after a debate in Stormont, where assembly members voted by 59 to 24 to approve the certification.
The passport is proof of Covid immunity and allows people to enter licensed premises and entertainment venues.
The scheme had already become legally enforceable on Monday.
Assembly members had been due to vote on the issue on Monday after almost five hours of debate, but it was postponed by the assembly speaker.
The Democratic Unionist Party and Traditional Unionist Voice, who had already expressed opposition to the plans, were the only parties to votes against them.
Closing the debate, Mr Swann said: "The first minister talks about the storm that is coming.
"You're better preparing for a storm when it's not raining, rather than being up to your knees in water."
'En masse'
It was announced on Sunday that boosters would be available at walk-in centres for those aged 30 and above, whose last dose was administered at least three months ago.
Gerard Rooney, who offers a walk-in vaccination service at his pharmacy on the Ligoniel Road in north Belfast, said he had noticed younger people coming in for their jab.
"Maybe it is because of Covid passports being introduced that more young people are getting vaccinated, but I am getting quite a few first doses," he told BBC Radio Ulster.
Mr Rooney said his supply of vaccinations was "enough to do me all of this week and next week".
In Londonderry, the mass vaccination centre at the Foyle Arena will reopen on Wednesday to help accommodate the number of people coming forward for a booster jab.
The vaccine rollout plan will also see the vaccine centre at Templemore Sports Complex close on Tuesday, the Western Trust has confirmed.
Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle, Derry GP Simon O'Hagan said the reopening of the arena, which had been used as a mass vaccination centre for first and second vaccines, made logistical sense.
"The bigger the space we have the better as far as delivering vaccines en masse," he said.
