North Belfast: Man, 19, charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a number of incidents in north Belfast.
He is further charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and attempted hijacking, the police have said.
The incidents are said to have occurred at Annesley Street, Vicinage Park and Cranburn Street on Sunday.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call shortly before 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
One emergency crew was sent to the scene on Belfast's lower Antrim Road and following initial treatment, a male patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.