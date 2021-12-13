BBC Northern Ireland: Adam Smyth appointed interim director
- Published
Adam Smyth has been appointed as the director of BBC Northern Ireland on an interim basis.
He will take over in January from Peter Johnston, who will be leading the delivery of the BBC's impartiality plan.
Mr Smyth, who has worked for the BBC for 26 years, is currently BBC Northern Ireland's head of news and current affairs.
It is expected the interim role will run until the summer of 2022.
Mr Johnston, who has been director since 2006, was asked to lead the delivery of the impartiality plan by the BBC's Director-General Tim Davie.
The plan followed an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, which found the BBC fell short of "high standards of integrity and transparency" over Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
As a result, the BBC commissioned a review, led by Sir Nicholas Serota, into its editorial processes, governance and culture.
'Accomplished and experienced'
Mr Johnston said he wished Mr Smyth "every success" on his appointment and will "stay in touch with local BBC issues and developments" over the coming months.
Mr Smyth was appointed as BBC Northern Ireland's head of news and current affairs in June 2018, leading output across television, radio and digital platforms.
Previously, he has worked as a reporter and also served as editor of radio current affairs and digital news at BBC News NI.
Rhodri Talfan Davies, the director of BBC Nations, described Mr Smyth as "an accomplished and experienced leader" who is "well placed to lead the team through a busy period, including the elections in May".