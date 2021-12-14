Prestige Insurance Holdings to create 60 jobs
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A group of insurance companies has announced plans to create 60 new jobs across Northern Ireland.
Prestige Insurance Holdings is investing £3m to expand its digital capabilities.
The group is launching a new digital broking brand next year.
The roles will be in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry with some remote-working opportunities and will include product management, customer support and marketing jobs.
Prestige Insurance Holdings' companies include, among others, AbbeyAutoline, BondLovis and Trumo.
Chief executive Trevor Shaw said the group was committed to growing in Northern Ireland.
"As a business with local roots, we have a commitment and passion for growth and market expansion and are continually looking for opportunities to develop our business across the group through acquisition and adding to our talent pool," he said.
'Big changes'
Brian Allen, managing director of digital, said they had carried out research to develop what they could offer customers.
"The pandemic has seen an acceleration in the shift towards a more digital world triggered by changes in online shopping behaviours that are likely to have lasting repercussions," he said.
"Digital technology is a new force that is driving big changes in the insurance sector.
"For us, as insurers, the changing landscape of insurance has led to a flurry of technological advancements in the industry, and the way customers interact with us is changing as a result.
"Consumers can bank online, book a taxi and order groceries all with the touch of a button, and the same should be true for buying insurance.
"We want to take the hassle out of insurance with no more searching for documents in a bottom drawer as everything will all be available in the palm of your hand."