Teenager appears in court charged with attempted murder
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in County Fermanagh.
Police were called to reports of an assault at a house in Donagh on 6 December.
Jakub Malis, from Lettergreen Road in Donagh, was one of three men taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.
He appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court via video link accused of the attempted murder of Florian Majcher on 6 December 2021.
A detective constable said she could connect him to the charge.
Speaking through an interpreter from the Czech Republic, Mr Malis confirmed he understood the charge.
No application for bail was made.
Mr Malis could be seen on the video link with both his hands heavily bandaged.
His solicitor said Mr Malis had sustained extensive injuries and had been treated at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.
He asked for the prison authorities to be made aware that he would require follow-up treatment.
Mr Malis was remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link 10 January 2022.