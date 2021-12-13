Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,431 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,928.
Another 1,431 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, down from 1,548 on Sunday.
12,084 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the past seven days, down from 12,667 the previous week.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Monday, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 317 on Friday.
There were 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 40 on Friday.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
Last updated 13 December at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,212,726 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of that total, 1,386,231 were first doses, 1,284,350 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
524,136 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 13 December at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,788 as of 8 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,667 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, up from 4,004 on Saturday.
There are 504 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 481 on Saturday.
There are 109 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down two from Saturday.
Last updated 12 December at 15:25 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,443,096 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,634,840 people have had their first dose and 3,571,642 have had their second dose.
A total of 1,114,334 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 10 December at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland