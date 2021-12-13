Foyle Port workers end industrial action over pay
- Published
Strike action over pay by some staff at Foyle Port in Londonderry has ended.
It comes after port staff voted to accept an improved pay offer, trade union Unite said.
The industrial action had been ongoing since late November. Workers at Burke Shipping Services, a separate company also based at Foyle Port, have also voted to end their strike action.
Unite said workers had secured a "historic double victory in their respective pay disputes".
The dispute at Foyle Port had centred on a rejected demand for a 2.1% pay rise for port staff, following a pay freeze, the union said.
Workers at Burke Shipping Services had wanted pay parity with Foyle Port employees, as well as others in the shipping industry.
The union said workers' demands had "been met in full".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was a "tremendous win" for union members.
Foyle Port said it would not be commenting.
The BBC has contacted Burke Shipping Services for comment.