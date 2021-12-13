Coronavirus: Booster programme speeded up to deal with Omicron
- Published
Northern Ireland's vaccine booster programme is to be accelerated with walk-in jabs being made available for the over-30s.
Emergency measures are needed due to the potential threat posed by the Omicron variant, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
Ten cases of the Covid-19 variant have been detected in Northern Ireland.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a televised address on Sunday that a "tidal wave of Omicron coming".
In Northern Ireland, boosters are now being made available at walk-in centres for those aged 30 and above, whose last dose was administered at least three months ago.
Mr Swann said the speeding up of the vaccine programme was to get as many booster doses as possible administered before the end of December.
Longer opening hours
Trust hubs will be extending their opening hours and days of operation with immediate effect and hundreds of additional vaccinators are in the process of being recruited.
The deferral of some planned routine health service activity is also "under consideration to free up further capacity".
"GPs, community pharmacies and trust hubs will all have a central and vital role in making this happen," he added.
"It is also really important that people who are not yet vaccinated come forward for their first dose without delay."