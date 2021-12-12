East Belfast Alliance councillor Carole Howard defects to UUP
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
An east Belfast councillor has defected from the Alliance Party to the Ulster Unionists.
Carole Howard represents the Titanic electoral area on Belfast City Council.
The Belfast Telegraph reported that Ms Howard had felt "increasingly isolated as a pro-union voice" in the Alliance Party.
In a statement, Alliance said it was "disappointed" and that Ms Howard had not engaged with the party around her concerns.
It added: "This is an act of bad faith for the constituents of the Titanic area, who elected an Alliance representative.
"It is up to her to explain why she has gone against those wishes and defected to another party.
"The Alliance group on Belfast City Council remains strong and all our councillors remain committed to delivering Alliance policies for the good of everyone in the city."
Ms Howard has been a councillor for about a decade, first elected in 2011 to the former Castlereagh Borough Council.
The defection increases the UUP's representation to three councillors in Belfast, while Alliance now have nine councillors there.