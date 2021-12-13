Northern Ireland Executive's tax powers report to be published
The independent commission examining the Northern Ireland Executive's taxation powers will publish its interim report on Monday.
The Fiscal Commission is expected to lay out which taxes would be most suitable for devolution.
It will then undertake further work before making final recommendations next year.
Until now Northern Ireland was the only devolved region not to have conducted a comprehensive taxation review.
In Wales, the Holtham Commission reported in 2010 and in Scotland, the 2014 Smith Commission led to the devolution of some income tax powers.
Since 2015, Northern Ireland has had the power to cut corporation tax, albeit with Treasury approval.
However that power has never been exercised largely because public finance rules mean it would lead to a cut in the block grant which funds public services.
The only significant revenue raising undertaken by Stormont is regional rates, a property tax paid by households and businesses.
The Fiscal Commission is lead by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a high-profile think tank.
The other members are Prof Iain McLean, from Oxford University, Prof Cathy Gormley-Heenan, the deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University, and Dr Lisa Wilson, who is a senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute.
Their remit is to examine powers which could enhance the assembly's fiscal responsibilities, increase its ability to raise revenues to sustainably fund public services and provide additional policy instruments.