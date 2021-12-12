Belfast: Armed gang attacks man in Short Strand
A man has been attacked in east Belfast by a gang of men, one of whom was armed with what police have described as a "bladed weapon".
It happened on Bryson Street in the Short Strand area at about 15:40 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was set upon by the men and suffered injuries to one of his hands.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to those injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the attackers are believed to have fled along Mountford Street after the incident.