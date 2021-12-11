Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,446 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,921.
Another 1,446 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,806 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday, there were 317 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 338 on Thursday.
There were 40 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 38 on Thursday.
Last updated 11 December at 15:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,195,368 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Last updated 1 December at 15:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,788 as of 8 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,115 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
There are 511 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 530 on Thursday.
There are 110 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 115 on Thursday.
Last updated 10 December at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,443,096 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,634,840 people have had their first dose and 3,571,642 have had their second dose.
A total of 1,114,334 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 10 December at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland