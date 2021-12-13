Covid-19 passport enforcement begins in Northern Ireland
- Published
Covid-19 passports are now legally enforceable in Northern Ireland and hospitality venues that fail to comply could face fines of up to £10,000.
Customers must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter licenced premises and entertainment venues.
Entrance checks were introduced without enforcement on 29 November but the two-week grace period has now ended.
Ministers voted for mandatory checks last month, despite DUP opposition.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), recently described the Covid-19 certification scheme as divisive and rushed.
However, other Stormont parties are supporting the scheme and the Department of Health said the measure is being introduced to "help limit the transmission of Covid-19 in higher risk settings".
The rules will affect much of the hospitality sector including pubs, clubs and licenced restaurants, as well as many indoor entertainment venues, like cinemas and theatres.
Debate
Health Minister Robin Swann has urged Stormont opponents of Covid passports to spell out their alternatives telling them "simply shouting no whilst failing to come forward with any genuine alternatives is not a credible position".
In a letter to MLAs, he urged them to vote for the scheme and appealed for a "respectful" debate on the issue on Monday.
He said: "Certification is certainly not a panacea and will need to be complemented by widespread adherence to public health advice. It does, however, offer another layer of protection to our citizens."
He added there "were no easy answers or simple policy choices in the pandemic".
"It does not serve the public interest to be ducking decisions or constantly criticising from the sidelines," said the minister.
Covid passports divide opinion with the public and politicians.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a mass rebellion in a vote on Tuesday about their introduction in England.
In Northern Ireland, Covid certification was rushed in without a vote two weeks ago.
At the DUP's insistence, Northern Ireland Assembly members get to debate the rules retrospectively on Monday.
But since four of the five executive parties support them, nothing is likely to change.
What will change is that from Monday, venues who fail to comply face fixed penalties ranging from £200 to £10,000.
Though questions remain over how it will be enforced
There are several ways in which customers can prove their Covid-19 status:
- By downloading the CovidCertNI app on a smart phone, which shows proof of double vaccination
- By showing a paper vaccination card along with photo ID, such as a driver's licence
- By showing proof of a negative lateral flow test (reported to the NHS within the past 48 hours) along with photo ID
- By showing proof of a positive PCR test result within the last 30-180 days, along with photo ID
Full details of the rules for businesses have been published on the Tourism NI website.
Which venues will ask to see certificates, a negative lateral flow test or a positive PCR test?
The rules apply for access to:
- Nightclubs
- Licensed hospitality premises, including bring your own alcohol venues
- Cinemas, theatres and conference halls
- Indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- Outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- Events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated
Covid passports are already being used in other parts of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.
The Scottish government's vaccine passport scheme came into effect in October and, from last week, their system was updated to include lateral flow tests results.
In Wales, NHS Covid passes have been required to enter nightclubs and large events since 11 October and last month the rules were extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
People in England will soon need to show their Covid status to get into nightclubs and other large venues, subject to approval from MPs.
The Irish government made proof of Covid-19 immunity a requirement for entry into hospitality venues since the sector re-opened in July.
The certification scheme has been credited with high vaccine uptake in the Republic of Ireland.
There had been high-level discussions about introducing mandatory Covid passports in Northern Ireland since last summer, however until recently few political parties supported the idea.
A proposal by Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to bring in a certification scheme was voted down in September.
It was brought to ministers again in November by Health Minister Robin Swann, where it was supported by all but the DUP.
Last week Justice Minister Naomi Long said police would take enforcement action against people who abused staff over Covid restrictions.
But the Alliance Party leader said enforcement could not be the responsibility of her department alone, and that there would continue to be challenges.
On Friday, the Department of Health announced that anyone who cannot receive a Covid-19 vaccination on medical grounds could apply for an exemption certificate.
Details of how to apply are available on the NI Direct website.