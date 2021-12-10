Annalong: Man sentenced to 24 years after sexual assault of baby
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been given a 24-year sentence for the serious sexual assault of a 12-day-old baby.
The attack happened in the Annalong area of County Down in September 2018.
The judge said the man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, had committed a "violent and brutal" attack.
He said the 24-year sentence - 19 years in prison and five out on licence - was necessary to punish the defendant and protect the public.
The baby was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry with life-threatening injuries to it's head, arms, ribs, legs and private parts after the attack more than three years ago.
The victim spent 13 days in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children - nine of which were on a ventilator.
'Very disturbing' case
A medical report said that although the baby had made a good recovery from many of the injuries, there was still a significant risk of developing epilepsy, learning difficulties and mental health problems.
The 28-year-old defendant had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and the sexual assault of a child earlier this year.
At Friday's sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court, the judge added that the defendant had "shown a lack of remorse and empathy" in what was a "very disturbing" case.
He said the defendant's failure to provide a full account of what had happened was deeply concerning.
Judge Stephen Fowler QC told the court "the victim was a helpless, small, vulnerable 12-day old baby when these offences were perpetrated on him".
"He almost died, but for the care he received in hospital and it will be many years before the full extent of the impact of his injuries will manifest," he added.