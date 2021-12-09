Disagreement over approving Stormont draft budget
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
There is disagreement within the executive over approving the draft budget for 2022-25, it has emerged.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has asked for a meeting later on Friday in a bid to sign off the draft budget before public consultation.
But BBC News NI understands some other ministers have said they cannot support the budget in its current form.
A meeting of the executive is expected to take place later to discuss the issue.
A multi-year UK spending review announced earlier this year allowed the executive to produce its own multi-year spending plan.
A draft budget had been drawn up by the Department of Finance but it needs executive approval, as well as going out to public consultation before being considered by the assembly next year.
BBC News NI understands Justice Minister Naomi Long is among ministers who have expressed concerns about the current draft budget.
Ahead of the meeting later, she is understood to have told the finance minister that while she would agree that the draft budget should go out to public consultation, she was not yet prepared to agree its content.
Mr Murphy previously said the executive's priority for the coming budget would be health.
Mrs Long is understood to have raised concerns that the current draft budget allocations for her department are "not adequate to maintain an efficient, effective and functional justice system".
She and some other ministers are also believed to have suggested that concerns with the draft budget can be resolved "in parallel" with the public consultation.