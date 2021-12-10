Covid-19: PSNI will deal with rules abuse, justice minister says
Police will take enforcement action against people in NI who abuse staff in shops, bars and restaurants over Covid restrictions, Naomi Long has warned.
The justice minister acknowledged there would continue to be "challenges" in enforcing the laws.
Fewer than 10 fines have been issued to people in Northern Ireland for breaching rules on face coverings since the laws took effect in July 2020.
Mrs Long said it was not an issue solely for her department to manage.
Speaking to BBC News NI, she said her staff did not have enforcement powers and described as "unrealistic" any suggestion that her department alone should be overseeing adherence.
"We all need to step up and do what's required of us co-operatively to get through this period," she said.
On Monday, a Stormont committee heard that some hospitality staff have been subjected to threats from customers objecting to being asked for a Covid certificate.
A Covid certificate or proof of a negative lateral flow test is required for entry to licensed premises including nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and bars, as well as cinemas, theatres and conference halls.
Enforcement of the certification rules is due to take effect from Monday.
Mrs Long said anyone deemed to be harassing staff when asked to follow Covid rules will be dealt with by police.
"I'm very clear that the police have a role if you are abusive or threatening to people in their workplace because they've asked you to do something," the Alliance Party leader said.
"That is the law and you're behaving badly - that is absolutely a case for police to deal with.
"There is no excuse for abuse, we're not asking people to do it to make their Christmas miserable."
On Thursday, the Stormont Executive issued a joint statement urging people to follow the current Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas.
They said: "We remind the public that the use of face coverings is a mandatory requirement in certain indoor settings, not an optional extra."
"Maximum adherence" is needed to mitigate the introduction of more severe restrictions, the statement added.