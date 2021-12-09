Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,819 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,916.
Another 1,819 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,933 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Thursday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,281.
On Thursday, there were 338 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 329 on Wednesday.
There were also 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, unchanged since Wednesday.
Last updated 9 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,166,599 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 1,382,138 of the jabs were first doses, 1,281,400 were second doses and 17,801 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 9 December at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,707 as of 1 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,590 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
There are 505 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 536 on Monday.
Some 117 of those are in intensive care units, up from 110 on Monday.
Last updated 7 December at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,437,096 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,632,471 people have had their first dose and 3,568,103 have had their second dose.
A total of 1,005,656 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 7 December at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland