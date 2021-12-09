Police seize items in Derry as part of dissident republican enquiries
- Published
A number of items have been seized and taken away for further examination after searches in two residential properties in Londonderry.
The searches were conducted by police in the Cityside area on Thursday.
It is part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity, police said.
Detectives from the terrorism investigation unit were supported by neighbourhood police officers and officers in the tactical support group.